Sunday 16 January 2022 - 07:15

Iran President Eases COVID Curbs as Deaths Fall

Story Code : 973870
Speaking at the National Task Force meeting for Combating Coronavirus disease on Saturday, President Raisi said that sports events and exhibitions can be held while observing the health protocols with presence of limited number of fans or visitors.

The COVID-19 death toll in Iran fell to 18 today (January 15), a record low in 628 days.

A total of 53,064,275 Iranian people have become fully vaccinated against the pandemic so far receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a daily update by the Ministry of Health.

Moreover, 12,205,821 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.
