0
Sunday 16 January 2022 - 07:17

Hezbollah, Amal Movement Agree to Attend Government Sessions Devoted to Approve State Budget, Economic Recovery Plan: Statement

Story Code : 973871
Hezbollah, Amal Movement Agree to Attend Government Sessions Devoted to Approve State Budget, Economic Recovery Plan: Statement
We will attend the government sessions in refutation of the false deactivation accusations thrown on us and in response to the needs of the honorable citizens as well as the call of the economic, professional and syndicalistic sectors,  Hezbollah and Amal Movement added.

In a joint statement, Hezbollah, Amal Movement reiterated their rejection of politicizing the judiciary work, adding that they both will continue endeavoring to correct the judicial path and restore justice.

The statement explained that the deep crisis manifested in the unprecedented inflation, the detainment of the depositors’ funds in the banks, the deterioration of the public services, and the political complications imposed on Hezbollah, Amal Movement to exert much efforts and make concessions in order to facilitate the cabinet formation.

The two parties stressed that the basic way of resolving the crisis and alleviating the citizens’ agonies lies in the presence of a strong, capable and well-trusted government.

The judicial investigator into Beirut Port blast Tarek Al-Bitar’s unconstitutional performance, legal violations, and blatant politicization of the file imposed on Hezbollah and Amal Movement to suspend att3ending the ministerial council as all the legal, political and popular attempts of pushing Al-Bitar to recuse himself were blocked.

In this regard, the two parties called on the executive authorities to correct the judicial path and preserve commitment to the Constitution which rejects involving a humanitarian cause in the political interests.

Al-Bitar had issued arrest warrants against officials as well as military figures on an illogical basis, pushing the defendants and observers to cast doubts on his probe.

On August 4, 2020, a massive blast rocked Beirut Port blast, killing around 195 citizens and injuring over 6000 of others. The explosion also caused much destruction in the capital and its suburbs.
Related Stories
Hezbollah Media Relations: Press Statement of Saudi-Aggression on Yemen Spox Is Not Worth A Response
Islam Times - Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement regarding the press conference held ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
15 January 2022
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
15 January 2022
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
15 January 2022
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
14 January 2022
Yemeni FM Welcomes Iran Peace Initiative, Says It Can Resolve Crisis
Yemeni FM Welcomes Iran Peace Initiative, Says It Can Resolve Crisis
14 January 2022
Several Rockets Fired at Baghdad
Several Rockets Fired at Baghdad's Green Zone, Two People Injured
14 January 2022
Jordan Hosts ‘Israeli’-Libyan Normalization Talks: Reports
Jordan Hosts ‘Israeli’-Libyan Normalization Talks: Reports
14 January 2022
North Korea Sanctioned by Biden for First Time After Missile Tests
North Korea Sanctioned by Biden for First Time After Missile Tests
13 January 2022
Explosion Reported in Southern Lebanon
Explosion Reported in Southern Lebanon
13 January 2022
Yemen: Saudi Attacks on Water Facilities in Sa’ada ‘War Crime’ amid Severe Shortages
Yemen: Saudi Attacks on Water Facilities in Sa’ada ‘War Crime’ amid Severe Shortages
13 January 2022
WH Focusing Blame on ‘Reckless’ Trump Ahead Of Iran Nuke Deal Decision
WH Focusing Blame on ‘Reckless’ Trump Ahead Of Iran Nuke Deal Decision
13 January 2022
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
Ansarullah: Saudi-Led Coalition’s Use of Iraq War Footage ‘Ridiculous, Pathetic’
12 January 2022