Iran, Syria to Open Joint Free Zone

Islam Times - Iran’s minister of road and urban development unveiled plans for the establishment of a joint free economic zone with the Syrian Arab Republic.

Commenting on the results of his recent visit to Syria, Rostam Qassemi said on Saturday that Iran and Syria will be opening a joint free economic zone.He noted that the meeting of a joint committee will be also held between the two countries in order to review the understandings.Pointing to his meetings with the foreign minister of Syria, Qassemi said the two countries have agreed to open a joint bank in Syria, according to the Iranian government’s website.The plans to increase Iranian products in Syria, including the manufacturing of tractors and agricultural machinery, the removal of trade tariffs, increasing trade between the two countries, and regulation of customs issues were among the other topics discussed during the trip to Syria, the Iranian minister added.