Sunday 16 January 2022 - 10:11

Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’

Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
In an article published on Saturday, Al Masirah newspaper said the Emiratis have entered into a dangerous game by dispatching mercenaries and Takfiri elements under their command to the Yemeni Provinces of Ma’rib and Shabwah.

“Observers confirm that the continuation of the Emirati escalation will have a great impact on Abu Dhabi, in the form of material, human, and economic losses; losses that will be inflicted upon the Emirati enemy inside Yemen and deep into [the UAE’s] own geographical depth, which is full of oil installations,” the paper noted.

“The fragile glass towers are easy to reach,” it added.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that the Yemeni forces inflicted heavy losses on the UAE mercenaries in the southern Province of Shabwah, killing and wounding dozens of them.

“The armed forces affirm their full readiness to defend the country and its people and to confront the great escalation of Emirati enemy until victory is achieved,” Brigadier General Yahya Saree wrote. “The consequences of this Emirati escalation will be great and they must bear consequences of their escalation.”

On Friday evening, Saree said that Yemeni forces confronted UAE-sponsored mercenaries and the Daesh terrorists in Ma’rib Province.

“The armed forces call on the people and families of the UAE mercenaries to withdraw their sons from engaging them in battles that serve only America and its alias in the region,” he added.
