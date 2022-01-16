0
Sunday 16 January 2022 - 10:55

Death Toll in Kazakhstan Riots Reaches 225, Over 4,500 Injured

Story Code : 973897
Death Toll in Kazakhstan Riots Reaches 225, Over 4,500 Injured
"As of today, 4,578 victims have been identified. Of those, 4,353 were injured, including 3,393 members of the law enforcement agencies. During the state of emergency, 225 bodies were transported to the country’s morgues," Shalabayev said, TASS reported.

The prosecutor added that 19 police officers and service members were among those killed.

Shalabayev clarified that some of those killed were "armed bandits who took part in the terrorist acts and attacked buildings and law enforcers."

"Regrettably, civilians became victims of the terrorist acts as well," Shalabayev said.

Kazakhstan’s Health Ministry said that of those 225 people killed, 175 died at medical facilities.

Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies have arrested 446 people under criminal investigations into the mass riots, Shalabayev said.

"As of today, the investigation team in looking into 546 criminal cases, including 44 as terror acts, 34 as mass riots and 15 more as homicide. As many as 672 suspects have been placed in detention centers. Of those, 446 have been taken into custody upon court authorization," he said.

Shalabayev pointed out that about 100 people were released after their IDs had been verified and no grounds for their detention had been found.

"The required investigation procedures are underway now," he added.

More than 2,600 residents of Kazakhstan have sought medical assistance since the state of emergency was declared last week, the spokesperson for the republic’s Health Ministry said at a briefing on Saturday.

"Since the state of emergency was declared, 2,677 people have sought medical help, including 1,815 seeking outpatient care, 863 seeking inpatient care, while 598 patients have been discharged," Asel Artakshinova said.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2, escalating into mass riots with government buildings getting ransacked in several cities, primarily in Almaty, a few days later.

The ensuing violence left thousands of people injured, with fatalities also being reported.

 Subsequently, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev turned to the Collective Security Treaty Organization requesting assistance from the Russia-led bloc. As a result, peacekeepers were deployed to Kazakhstan. Law and order, Kazakh authorities affirm, was restored to all of the country’s regions.
Related Stories
Saudi King Holed Up in Desert Palace for over 480 Days As MBS Lies in Wait for Throne
Islam Times - King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia has isolated himself in the kingdom's northwest desert for 482 straight days, as ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel
Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel's Oppression in West Bank
16 January 2022
Rocket Attacks Reported on US Base in Syria
Rocket Attacks Reported on US Base in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor
16 January 2022
US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
16 January 2022
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
15 January 2022
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
15 January 2022
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
15 January 2022
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
15 January 2022
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
14 January 2022
Yemeni FM Welcomes Iran Peace Initiative, Says It Can Resolve Crisis
Yemeni FM Welcomes Iran Peace Initiative, Says It Can Resolve Crisis
14 January 2022
Several Rockets Fired at Baghdad
Several Rockets Fired at Baghdad's Green Zone, Two People Injured
14 January 2022
Jordan Hosts ‘Israeli’-Libyan Normalization Talks: Reports
Jordan Hosts ‘Israeli’-Libyan Normalization Talks: Reports
14 January 2022
North Korea Sanctioned by Biden for First Time After Missile Tests
North Korea Sanctioned by Biden for First Time After Missile Tests
13 January 2022