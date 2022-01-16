Saudi-led Coalition Impounds Yemen-bound Oil Tanker Despite UN Clearance

Islam Times - The Saudi-led coalition, which has been waging a devastating war on Yemen since 2015, has impounded another oil tanker bound for the war-ravaged country, deepening the suffering of the Yemeni nation.

Essam al-Mutawakel, a spokesman for the Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC), said on Sunday that the coalition prevented the oil tanker ‘Sea Adore’ from entering the strategic Yemeni port city of Hudaydah, amid a crippling fuel shortage in the country.The Yemeni official added that the ship was seized and taken to Saudi Arabia's Jizan despite being inspected and cleared for port call by the United Nations.This is not the first time that the Saudi-led coalition has seized Yemeni-bound fuel ships despite an ongoing fuel crisis in the country.The YPC announced earlier this month that the Saudi-led coalition banned a new ship carrying fuel and heading for Hudaydah from docking.It added that the coalition seized a fuel ship, named “Splendor Sapphire,” belonging to private-sector factories in international waters, although it had been inspected and received UN clearance. According to the company, the vessel, which was carrying 24,189 tons of mazut, was forcibly transferred to Jizan.Last year, Yemen’s Minister of Oil and Minerals Ahmad Abdullah Dares warned that the Saudi seizure of ships transporting petroleum products could lead to the suspension of the service sectors and cause “a humanitarian catastrophe.”