0
Monday 17 January 2022 - 11:29

Germany Wants Stable Relations with Russia, Many Issues Arguable, Top Diplomat Says

Story Code : 974064
Germany Wants Stable Relations with Russia, Many Issues Arguable, Top Diplomat Says
"During my talks in Moscow it will be important to me to indicate (our) position. The new federal government wants thorough and stable relations with Russia. The list of conflict issues that we need to discuss is long," she said. Speaking of important bilateral subjects, she listed science, culture, trade, renewable energy sources and climate issues, TASS reported.

"Cooperation between civic communities is particularly important to us. I also want to talk to my Russian colleague about these opportunities and how we can create the conditions to use them more effectively," the German top diplomat said. That said, she specified that she will "attentively listen to (her) interlocutors both in Moscow and in Kiev." "Yet I will also very clearly explain the position we hold together in the EU, the G7 and in the transatlantic alliance," she emphasized.

On January 17, Baerbock will visit Kiev where she will hold talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and her counterpart Dmitry Kuleba. Later, she will travel to Moscow where on January 18 she will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. During the meetings she will discuss the situation in Donbass, tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border and bilateral relations. During her stay in Moscow, in addition to the meeting with Lavrov, the German top diplomat will also visit the Diversity United exhibit at the Tretyakov Gallery and hold "other talks."

The visits to Ukraine and Russia are her first in the capacity of the foreign minister.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
17 January 2022
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
17 January 2022
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
17 January 2022
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
16 January 2022
Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel
Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel's Oppression in West Bank
16 January 2022
Rocket Attacks Reported on US Base in Syria
Rocket Attacks Reported on US Base in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor
16 January 2022
US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
16 January 2022
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
15 January 2022
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
15 January 2022
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
15 January 2022
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
15 January 2022
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
14 January 2022