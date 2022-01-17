0
Monday 17 January 2022 - 11:38

Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances

Story Code : 974068
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
“The Arab League is a name associated in the mind of the Arab people with calamities and shameful and humiliating stances. It has failed to earn the confidence of our great nation,” Hussein al-Ezzi said in a tweet on Sunday.

Noting that Yemen was one of the founding members of the Arab League, al-Ezzi said “Sana’a, once again, proposes to abolish it permanently and to establish a better alternative under the name of ‘The Association of Arab States’ with its headquarters in Egypt or Yemen.”

In recent years, the Arab League has turned into an organization overwhelmingly dominated by Saudi Arabia, which has been leading a deadly war on Yemen since 2015.

The war, waged by Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies, intended to eliminate Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement and reinstall former Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh. The aggression has failed to reach its goals and has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemeni people.

Millions of Yemenis face rising hunger: UN

On Sunday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) warned that millions of Yemenis are facing rising hunger due to reduced food rations.

“Displaced families in Yemen face rising hunger due to the cut of food assistance,” the UNCHR said on Twitter, noting that over half of the country’s four million internally displaced people “live in areas categorized as an emergency food situation.”

“In January, millions will receive reduced food ration,” the UNCHR quoted the United Nations World Food Programme in Yemen as saying.

Last month, the World Food Program warned of a surge in hunger in Yemen as food stocks in the country were “running dangerously low.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
17 January 2022
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
17 January 2022
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
17 January 2022
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
16 January 2022
Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel
Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel's Oppression in West Bank
16 January 2022
Rocket Attacks Reported on US Base in Syria
Rocket Attacks Reported on US Base in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor
16 January 2022
US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
16 January 2022
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
15 January 2022
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
Kremlin Dismisses ‘Unfounded’ US Reports Accusing Russia of Invading Ukraine
15 January 2022
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
’Israeli’ Prosecutors Believe Bibi Will Sign Plea Deal, Perhaps Even Next Week
15 January 2022
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
US Government Clears Way for Spy Gear Sale to France
15 January 2022
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
Ex-Pentagon Official Urges US to Prepare For War with Russia
14 January 2022