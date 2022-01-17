Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances

Islam Times - Yemen’s deputy foreign minister has called for the dissolution of the Arab League over its “shameful” stances and replacing it with another organization that lives up to the level of the Arab nations’ aspirations.

“The Arab League is a name associated in the mind of the Arab people with calamities and shameful and humiliating stances. It has failed to earn the confidence of our great nation,” Hussein al-Ezzi said in a tweet on Sunday.Noting that Yemen was one of the founding members of the Arab League, al-Ezzi said “Sana’a, once again, proposes to abolish it permanently and to establish a better alternative under the name of ‘The Association of Arab States’ with its headquarters in Egypt or Yemen.”In recent years, the Arab League has turned into an organization overwhelmingly dominated by Saudi Arabia, which has been leading a deadly war on Yemen since 2015.The war, waged by Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies, intended to eliminate Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement and reinstall former Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a staunch ally of Riyadh. The aggression has failed to reach its goals and has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemeni people.On Sunday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNCHR) warned that millions of Yemenis are facing rising hunger due to reduced food rations.“Displaced families in Yemen face rising hunger due to the cut of food assistance,” the UNCHR said on Twitter, noting that over half of the country’s four million internally displaced people “live in areas categorized as an emergency food situation.”“In January, millions will receive reduced food ration,” the UNCHR quoted the United Nations World Food Programme in Yemen as saying.Last month, the World Food Program warned of a surge in hunger in Yemen as food stocks in the country were “running dangerously low.”