Tuesday 18 January 2022 - 03:07

Yemeni Army Launches Op in UAE, To Release Statement Unveiling Details

Story Code : 974180
On Monday morning, the Emirates News Agency [WAM] reported that two explosions had rocked the Emirates, the first was near the tanks of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company [ADNOC]'s and the second at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

According to the Abu Dhabi police, preliminary investigations indicate that drones may have targeted the two areas.

Three people had been killed and six other injured in the fire that broke in ICAD, the police said.

Relatedly, Yemeni sources confirmed that the military operation in Abu Dhabi was still ongoing and that the fire was still burning.

The same sources stated that 20 drones and 10 ballistic missiles have hit sensitive targets in the UAE.

For his part, Yemeni Information Minister Deif Allah Al-Shami commented on the military operation saying, “The disciplinary message that was supposed to reach the Emirates has been delivered”.
