Mikdad: Turkish Occupation is the Biggest Danger in Northern Syria

Islam Times - Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mikdad, said that the US aggression has destroyed Raqq city and it is a live witness to its brutality.

Mikdad added in a press dialogue at al-Wahda Establishment for Press and Publication that the US is one of the most sides that violate human rights and exploit this file.He said that everything related to the Committee of Discussing the Constitution is a mere Syrian affair, and its success depends on guaranteeing the non-intervention in its work and the West has no genuine intention to make the task of the Committee a success.