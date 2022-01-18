Iran Oil Passes through Suez Canal Despite US Sanctions: SCA

Islam Times - The chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said that despite US sanctions, the Iranian oil passes through the canal.

The SCA announced accelerated plans to extend a second channel of the canal and to enlarge an existing channel after the Ever Given container ship ran aground and blocked the waterway for six days last year, Reuters has reported.According to Reuters, the SCA chairman Osama Rabie, during the sidelines of an event in Dubai, said that “the project will be completed in 24 months. We started in July 2021 and God willing we will finish in July 2023.”This will improve ship navigation by 28% in this difficult part of the canal, said Mr. Rabie. What is more, when asked about shipments of Iranian fuel or oil passing through the Suez Canal despite US sanctions on Iranian oil sales, Mr. Rabie noted that “there’s no discrimination when it comes to a country flag on ships, and Iranian oil does pass through the canal.”