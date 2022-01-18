Saudi Warplanes Ferociously Bomb Yemen, Kill More Civilians

Islam Times - Saudi warplanes launched ferocious air raids on the Yemeni capital Sanaa and other cities after the war-stricken country carried out successful retaliatory operations against strategic facilities in the United Arab Emirates, a key perpetrator in the protracted war on Yemen.

Search for survivors under the rubble of a house continued in Libby, where five other residential houses were also damaged in the airstrikes.

The Saudi warplanes also targeted September 11 Park in northern Sanaa.

Al-Masirah said Saudi Arabia had carried out more than 50 air raids on several areas across Yemen, including the central Marib province, over the past 24 hours.

“The coalition’s warplanes waged 31 raids on al-Wadi, al-Jubah and Harib districts of Ma’rib province, while eight airstrikes hit Ain district of Shabwa province and seven other targeted Sawma'ah district of al-Bayda province,” the network said.

Two air raids hit al-Yatama area in the Khab Washaf district of the northern Jawf province, and two others targeted Magbanah district in the southwestern province of Taizz.

Saudi-led coalition aircraft also attacked al-Jarrahi district in the south of the Red Sea port city of Hudaydah and launched another raid on Haradh district in the northern province of Hajjah.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.

The air raids targeted Libby neighborhood in Maeen district of Sanaa late Monday, leaving at least 14 citizens martyred and 11 others injured, Yemen's al-Masirah television reported.