0
Tuesday 18 January 2022 - 09:18

Over 2,000 Troops Engaged in Live-Fire Drills in Russia’s Northwest

Story Code : 974249
Over 2,000 Troops Engaged in Live-Fire Drills in Russia’s Northwest
"Practical measures are underway at the Kirillovsky and Luzhsky combined arms training grounds. The personnel of motorized infantry, tank and reconnaissance units are sharpening the skills of driving T-72B3 tanks and firing their guns," the press office said in a statement, TASS reported.
 
As part of the drills, the troops will also live-fire AGS-17 automatic grenade launchers, RPG-7V hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, AK-74M assault rifles and SVD-M sniper rifles, the statement says.
 
During the drills, the troops will pay special attention to moving stealthily and striking targets using observation instruments and sights, determining the distance to the target, adjusting fire and employing the present-day experience of local military conflicts, the press office said.
 
The scheduled drills are running as part of the District’s winter training period, it added.
Related Stories
Interior Ministry: Over 25 Mass Protests’ Participants Killed, 3,000 More Arrested in Kazakhstan
Islam Times - Kazakh law enforcers eliminated 26 participants of the recent mass protests and detained over ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE
Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE
China’s President Xi Warns Global Confrontation Could Lead to ‘Catastrophic Consequences’
China’s President Xi Warns Global Confrontation Could Lead to ‘Catastrophic Consequences’
18 January 2022
Mikdad: Turkish Occupation is the Biggest Danger in Northern Syria
Mikdad: Turkish Occupation is the Biggest Danger in Northern Syria
18 January 2022
Islamic Jihad Ready to Defend Bedouin Palestinians against Israeli Eviction Push
Islamic Jihad Ready to Defend Bedouin Palestinians against Israeli Eviction Push
18 January 2022
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
17 January 2022
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
17 January 2022
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
17 January 2022
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
17 January 2022
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
16 January 2022
Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel
Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel's Oppression in West Bank
16 January 2022
Rocket Attacks Reported on US Base in Syria
Rocket Attacks Reported on US Base in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor
16 January 2022
US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
16 January 2022
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
15 January 2022