Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE

Islam Times - The military correspondent for “Israel’s” Channel 13 TV Or Heller commented on the operation carried out by Yemen’s Ansarullah movement in the UAE.

"In ‘Israel’, they estimate that about ten drones participated in the attack, including suicide bombers and long-range missiles, which were apparently launched in an accurate and coordinated manner," Heller added.

Heller further explained that according to the “Israeli” military establishment “There is talk of an attack similar to the one that was carried out on Saudi oil facilities in Aramco in 2019. It constitutes an Iranian message to the Emiratis.”

“According to ‘Israel's’ assessment, this attack was supported, planned, and assisted by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards,” he concluded.

“The military establishment spent the last few hours studying the details of the aerial attack by the Houthis loyal to Iran on Emirati ships and oil installations near the capital, Abu Dhabi,” he said in a Twitter post.