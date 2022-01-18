0
Tuesday 18 January 2022 - 10:25

NSO Spyware Hacks Mobile Phones of Two Female Activists in Bahrain, Jordan

Story Code : 974260
NSO Spyware Hacks Mobile Phones of Two Female Activists in Bahrain, Jordan
An investigation by the human rights group Front Line Defenders [FLD] and the digital rights non-profit group Access Now found that the mobile phones of Ebtisam al-Saegh, a Bahraini human rights defender, and Hala Ahed Deeb, who works with human rights and feminist groups in Jordan, had been hacked using NSO’s Pegasus spyware.
 
Both women said the discoveries, which were confirmed by security researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, felt like life-changing violations of their privacy, underscoring how such attacks against women were “particularly grievous” given how sensitive information could be weaponized against them.
 
“Since they discovered their phones were infected, they have each been living in a state of daily anxiety and fear. They are especially afraid of the possibility of exposing other female activists and victims they work with, and concerned that their families and friends are now at risk,” FLD and Access Now said.
 
According to Citizen Lab’s analysis, al-Saegh’s mobile device was found to have been hacked at least eight times between August and November 2019 using NSO spyware.
 
It followed various incidents in which al-Saegh, who works for Salam for Democracy and Human Rights, was harassed by Bahraini authorities, including being summoned to a Muharraq police station, being interrogated, physically assaulted, and threatened with rape if she did not stop her activism, FLD and Access Now said.
Related Stories
Jordan Hosts ‘Israeli’-Libyan Normalization Talks: Reports
Islam Times - Jordan hosted ‘Israeli’ Mossad spy agency Director David Barnea and Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Mohammed Al-Dabaiba recently as they discussed normalization and security ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE
Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE
China’s President Xi Warns Global Confrontation Could Lead to ‘Catastrophic Consequences’
China’s President Xi Warns Global Confrontation Could Lead to ‘Catastrophic Consequences’
18 January 2022
Mikdad: Turkish Occupation is the Biggest Danger in Northern Syria
Mikdad: Turkish Occupation is the Biggest Danger in Northern Syria
18 January 2022
Islamic Jihad Ready to Defend Bedouin Palestinians against Israeli Eviction Push
Islamic Jihad Ready to Defend Bedouin Palestinians against Israeli Eviction Push
18 January 2022
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
17 January 2022
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
17 January 2022
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
17 January 2022
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
17 January 2022
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
16 January 2022
Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel
Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel's Oppression in West Bank
16 January 2022
Rocket Attacks Reported on US Base in Syria
Rocket Attacks Reported on US Base in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor
16 January 2022
US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
16 January 2022
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
15 January 2022