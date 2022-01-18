0
Tuesday 18 January 2022 - 11:25

Iran’s Raisi to Visit Russia on Wednesday

Story Code : 974277
The Iranian president is going to visit Russia as part of plans to enhance the economic, political, and cultural relations between the two countries.

During his two-day trip, Raisi will deliver a speech to the State Duma, have a meeting with Iranian nationals residing in Russia, and hold talks with Russian economic activists.

The Iranian president will be accompanied by the ministers of foreign affairs, oil, and economy in the trip.

This will be Raisi’s third foreign trip after taking office in August 2021. He has already visited Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

In a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow has made all arrangements for the Iranian president’s visit.
