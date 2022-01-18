0
Tuesday 18 January 2022 - 11:34

China’s President Xi Warns Global Confrontation Could Lead to ‘Catastrophic Consequences’

Story Code : 974279
While addressing the virtual Davos World Economic Forum on Monday, the Chinese leader said countries must abandon Cold War mentality and seek peaceful coexistence and win-win outcomes.

President Xi further urged nations to choose dialogue over confrontation, warning against all forms of unilateralism, protectionism as well as hegemony.

"Our world today is far from the tranquil, rhetoric that stokes hatred and prejudice abound," Xi said. "History has proved time and again that confrontation does not solve problems, it only invites catastrophic consequences."

In his speech, Xi also called for greater world cooperation to reach a stable international order and address deepening challenges facing the global economy during the Coronavirus pandemic. "The global industrial supply chains have been disrupted," Xi warned. "Commodity prices continue to rise, energy supply remains tight."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president also gave sober warnings for the future as relations between major powers plunge.

Relations between the US and China have grown tense in recent years, with the world’s two largest economies clashing over a range of issues, including trade, Chinese Taipei (Taiwan), Hong Kong, military activities in the South China Sea as well as the origins of the new coronavirus. The topic of Chinese Taipei was among the issues brought up last year in a virtual meeting between President Xi and his American counterpart, Joe Biden.

American forces have reportedly been secretly training Taiwanese troops for months as friction in relations grows between Beijing and Washington.

Beijing has repeatedly condemned the expanding US ties with Chinese Taipei and its weapons sales to the island territory as violation of China's sovereignty. China has repeatedly warned that the US military presence in the island could spark tensions and drive them to the brink of war.
