0
Tuesday 18 January 2022 - 21:17

Committee Advances Plan for Construction of Illegal Israeli Settler Units in Al-Quds

Story Code : 974368
Committee Advances Plan for Construction of Illegal Israeli Settler Units in Al-Quds
According to the plan, half of the approved units would be built between the settlements of Givat Hamatos and Har Homa, and the rest would be in the occupied East al-Quds.

After the so-called “Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee” approved the plan, it has been advanced to the “deposit” stage. More approvals are still required before the execution of the plan.

The Israeli rights group Peace Now decried the project, saying the planned units would “prevent territorial contiguity” between Palestinian neighborhoods in occupied East al-Quds and the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

“This is another way in which Israel is erasing the Green Line in Jerusalem (al-Quds), ending Palestinian contiguity, and expropriating the lands of Palestinians,” said Aviv Tatarsky, a researcher at the left-wing Ir Amim NGO.

“When Palestinians tried to plan construction there, it was rejected — and now the territory will be confiscated,” Tatarsky added.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law as they are built on occupied land. The United Nations Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state with East al-Quds as its capital.   

Last month, a Palestinian expert said Israel’s settlement projects in the occupied East al-Quds are aimed at changing the demography and the status quo of the city's borders.

Suheil Khalilieh said that Israel seeks to confiscate as much Palestinian land as possible to expand settlements in East al-Quds by taking advantage of the powers granted to the official in charge of the so-called Absentee Property Law.
Related Stories
Israeli Regime Forces Palestinian to Demolish His Home in Occupied al-Quds
Islam Times - Israeli regime has forced a Palestinian to demolish his own home in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem), after the Israeli municipality ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE
Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE
China’s President Xi Warns Global Confrontation Could Lead to ‘Catastrophic Consequences’
China’s President Xi Warns Global Confrontation Could Lead to ‘Catastrophic Consequences’
18 January 2022
Mikdad: Turkish Occupation is the Biggest Danger in Northern Syria
Mikdad: Turkish Occupation is the Biggest Danger in Northern Syria
18 January 2022
Islamic Jihad Ready to Defend Bedouin Palestinians against Israeli Eviction Push
Islamic Jihad Ready to Defend Bedouin Palestinians against Israeli Eviction Push
18 January 2022
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
17 January 2022
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
17 January 2022
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
17 January 2022
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
17 January 2022
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
16 January 2022
Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel
Palestine Urges Swift Intl. Action to End Israel's Oppression in West Bank
16 January 2022
Rocket Attacks Reported on US Base in Syria
Rocket Attacks Reported on US Base in Syria's Deir Ez-Zor
16 January 2022
US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
US Arrests Iranian National over Alleged Violation of Bans
16 January 2022
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
Iraq’s Hezbollah Blames UK-, UAE-backed Gangs for Baghdad Attacks
15 January 2022