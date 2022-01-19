0
Wednesday 19 January 2022 - 08:49

Yemen Crisis Has No Military Solution: Iranian Spokesman

Story Code : 974446
Yemen Crisis Has No Military Solution: Iranian Spokesman
Asked about the latest developments in Yemen, Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday that the siege and military strikes are no solution to the Yemen crisis and such acts will only escalate tensions in the region.
 
He added that Iran has always supported a political solution based on ending the blockade on the Yemeni people, ending the war, avoiding interference in the country’s internal affairs, and preserving the country’s territorial integrity.
 
Tehran also underlines the need to prevent an escalation of the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen, the spokesman stated.
 
Regarding the escalation of regional tensions, Khatibzadeh said Iran has always underlined that no regional crises can be resolved through resorting to war and violence and one can be hopeful to achieve peace and stability in the region in a peaceful atmosphere and avoiding the continuation of tensions and the cycle of violence, the Foreign Ministry reported.
 
The spokesman finally underscored the fact that Yemen’s problems are internal, saying Iran is ready to participate in any initiative that would end the 7-year war on Yemen.
 
Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Houthi Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.
 
The war has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, and resulted in what the UN has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
 
Some 3.3 million people have been displaced from their homes and 24 million, or more than 80 percent of the population, are in need of aid, according to the UN.
Comment


Featured Stories
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
Massive Explosion in Turkey Shuts Down Key Iraqi Oil Pipeline
Massive Explosion in Turkey Shuts Down Key Iraqi Oil Pipeline
19 January 2022
Syria
Syria 'Scene of Convergence of Coop. Between Iran, Russia'
19 January 2022
Herzog in Talks to Hold Visit to Turkey: Israeli Media
Herzog in Talks to Hold Visit to Turkey: Israeli Media
19 January 2022
Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE
Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE
18 January 2022
China’s President Xi Warns Global Confrontation Could Lead to ‘Catastrophic Consequences’
China’s President Xi Warns Global Confrontation Could Lead to ‘Catastrophic Consequences’
18 January 2022
Mikdad: Turkish Occupation is the Biggest Danger in Northern Syria
Mikdad: Turkish Occupation is the Biggest Danger in Northern Syria
18 January 2022
Islamic Jihad Ready to Defend Bedouin Palestinians against Israeli Eviction Push
Islamic Jihad Ready to Defend Bedouin Palestinians against Israeli Eviction Push
18 January 2022
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
Yemen Urges Dissolution, Replacement of Arab League over its ‘Shameful’ Stances
17 January 2022
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars
17 January 2022
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
Sweden Deploys Tanks on Gotland amid Russia Tensions
17 January 2022
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
US Nuclear Missile Sub Makes Rare Visit to Base Near Taiwan
17 January 2022
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
Yemeni Daily to UAE: Abu Dhabi’s Fragile Glass Towers ‘Easy to Reach’
16 January 2022