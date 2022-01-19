US Congress Subpoenas Giuliani, Pro-Trump Lawyers over Capitol Riots

Islam Times - The congressional committee probing the January 6 riots last year at the United States Capitol issued subpoenas on Tuesday to three lawyers who joined former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn his election defeat.

Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis were all ordered to hand over documents and sit for depositions on February 8.Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the committee, said the panel expects the lawyers to join the nearly 400 witnesses who spoke with the Selection Committee as part of its probe into the causes of the attack by Trump supporters."The four individuals we've subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former president about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes," Thompson said.Boris Epshteyn, a Trump political adviser, was also subpoenaed.According to Giuliani’s lawyer Robert Costello, the subpoena is “political theater,” and his client is constrained from handing over information by attorney-client and executive privilege."I don't think there's anything here he can testify about," Costello said, Reuters reported.On November 19, 2020, the three lawyers spoke at a Trump campaign news conference, where they vowed to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory.Giuliani’s New York law license was suspended last June after a court found he made “false and misleading” statements that widespread voter fraud undermined the election.The Selection Committee is aiming to release an interim report in the summer of 2022 and a final report in the fall.