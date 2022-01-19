Hashd al-Sha’abi Forces Kill 3 ISIL Terrorists in N Baghdad

Islam Times - Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi has launched an intelligence operation in northern Baghdad, identifying and killing three ISIL terrorists.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday, Iraqi Hashd al-Sha’abi announced that its forces have launched an anti-terrorist operation in the Al-Taji area in the city of Al-Tarmiyah.The statement said that Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, in a joint effort with the Iraqi National Security Agency have managed to identify and kill three ISIL terrorists.According to the Hashd al-Sha’abi organization, the terrorists were killed Wednesday morning after being ambushed in some gardens in the northern outskirts of Baghdad.The three ISIL terrorists were planning to carry out terrorist attacks against civilians in Baghdad.