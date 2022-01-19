0
Wednesday 19 January 2022 - 21:19

Iran, Russia Redoubling Efforts to Nullify Western Sanctions, Cement Trade Ties: Amir Abdollahian

Story Code : 974568
In an interview with Iran’s Nour News published on Tuesday night, Amir Abdollahian said there is a strong desire on the part of the private and public sectors in Iran and Russia to cement their trade ties, despite the restrictions created by Washington’s unilateral sanctions against Tehran.

“High on the agenda are the development of trade cooperation between the two countries, the expansion of long-term cooperation, and the removal of some obstacles, including infrastructural weaknesses, financial and investment resources, as well as efforts to neutralize international sanctions against the two countries,” he said.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks ahead of Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi’s Wednesday departure from Tehran to Moscow.

He explained that there are a variety of issues over Tehran-Moscow relations that need to be addressed.

“We regard Putin’s Russia as different from the Soviet Union,” the Iranian diplomat said, noting that the two countries’ strategic view of foreign relations is a foundation to build on.

“Syria has been a successful model of regional cooperation between the two countries in recent years,” he added.

The Iranian foreign minister further noted that Iran’s principled stand is that regional security must be provided only by the region’s countries.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized its principled policy of strengthening good neighborliness, building trust, and holding dialog with its neighbors and deems lasting security possible only through cooperation, partnership and peace,” he said.
