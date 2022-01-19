Militants Planning Terrorist Attacks in Syrian Ports

Islam Times - Terrorists from the Idlib de-escalation zone are planning, according to the Syrian authorities, terrorist attacks in the ports of Tartus and Lattakia, a Russian official announced.

"According to information from the Syrian security authorities, sabotage and terrorist groups of radical gangs from the Idlib de-escalation zone are planning terrorist attacks in the ports of Tartus and Lattakia," Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said, RIA Novosti reported.He added that in accordance with the appeal of the Syrian authorities, the command of Russian airbase Hmeimim organized round-the-clock patrols. Military police units patrol the seaport and the adjacent territory of the city of Lattakia. He specified that the police use Patrul and Tigr armored vehicles.According to Zhuravlev, the movement of units from the air is controlled by unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian Aerospace Forces.