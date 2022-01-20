Iran Ups Non-Oil Exports Despite Unlawful Sanctions

Islam Times - The volume of Iran's non-oil exports exceeded $35 billion in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021 to December 23, 2021), showing a four-billion-dollar jump in comparison to the same period before the US's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, new statistics show.

New statistics released by Iran's foreign trade show the economic exchanges reached 122 million tons worth $72.1 billion in nine months of the current Iranian year.The export of non-oil commodities amounted to 92 million tons worth $35.1 billion dollars, indicating an eight-percent increase in terms of weight and 40-percent hike in terms of value compared the statistics in the same period last Iranian year.Five groups of export commodities, including metals, plastics, fruits, copper, and chemical products, have had a big share in expansion of Iran's exports. More than seven billion dollars out of the $10 billion hike of Iranian export in the first nine months of this year derived from these items.The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) declared that it expects the volume of export to reach $47 billion by the end of the year (March 21, 2022).According to IRICA, China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Afghanistan stood first to fifth in the ranking of export destinations of the Iranian goods in the mentioned period.The UAE, China, Turkey, Germany, and Switzerland were the first five exporters of commodities to the Islamic Republic of Iran in the same period.