Thursday 20 January 2022 - 10:10

Jordanian Rights Lawyer to Sue Israeli Spyware Firm over hacking of Her Phone

Jordanian Rights Lawyer to Sue Israeli Spyware Firm over hacking of Her Phone
Speaking to Quds Press on Wednesday, Hala Ahed Deeb said that she did not expect to be a victim of the Israeli espionage software, but she had noticed the camera of her mobile sometimes working automatically.

On Monday, The Guardian reported the outcomes of an investigation carried out by the human rights group Front Line Defenders (FLD) and the digital rights non-profit group Access Now.

According to the newspaper, the investigation found that the mobile phones of Ebtisam al Saegh, a Bahraini human rights defender, and Hala Ahed Deeb, who works with human rights groups in Jordan, had been hacked using the NSO's Pegasus spyware.

Jordanians showed their support for Deeb and called on their government to take the appropriate measures "to deter the criminals."

Meanwhile, Head of the Center for Defending Freedom of Journalists, Nidal Mansour, called on the Jordanian government "to open an investigation into the espionage carried out against Deeb."

Mansour told Quds Press, "Hacking the privacy of the lawyer (Deeb) is rejected and condemned. An investigation is needed to know who set up the spyware on her mobile for the purpose of spying."
