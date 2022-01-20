Two Explosions Rock Basra in Southern Iraq

Islam Times - Iraqi media sources reported on Thursday morning that two horrific explosions took place in the southern province of Basra.

The blasts were caused by two improvised explosive devices, Shafaq News quoted security officials.The first explosive device exploded near the Taiz company belonging to the security defense in the Manawi Basha district.The second blast occurred near an Islamic bank on Esteghlal Street.So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the blasts, and no casualties or damage have been reported.Three days ago, two similar explosions took place in Al-Wathiq Square in the Al-Kurdah district of Baghdad.No group or individual has claimed responsibility for these blasts too.