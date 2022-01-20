0
Thursday 20 January 2022 - 10:11

Two Explosions Rock Basra in Southern Iraq

Story Code : 974658
The blasts were caused by two improvised explosive devices, Shafaq News quoted security officials.

The first explosive device exploded near the Taiz company belonging to the security defense in the Manawi Basha district.

The second blast occurred near an Islamic bank on Esteghlal Street.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the blasts, and no casualties or damage have been reported.

Three days ago, two similar explosions took place in Al-Wathiq Square in the Al-Kurdah district of Baghdad.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for these blasts too.
