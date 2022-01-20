0
Thursday 20 January 2022 - 21:19

Lavrov to Hold Talks with Blinken in Geneva on January 21, Diplomat Confirms

Story Code : 974768
Lavrov to Hold Talks with Blinken in Geneva on January 21, Diplomat Confirms
"The negotiations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will take place in Geneva on January 21. Plans are in store to discuss the two draft agreements submitted by Russia on December 15, 2021. The deal between the Russian Federation and the United States on security assurances and an agreement on security guarantees for the Russian Federation and the member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization," she stated, TASS reported.
 
Zakharova added that Lavrov and Blinken are expected to discuss further moves based upon Russia’s proposals on security guarantees. "During the meeting it is expected to assess the results of the past negotiations (in the format of) interdepartmental delegations of Russia and the US in Geneva on January 10, the meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and the discussions in the OSCE Permanent Council which took place in Vienna on January 13," the diplomat stressed. "(It is also anticipated) to decide on possible further steps, taking into account first of all, the early presentation of a written response by the American side with article-by-article comments on the Russian documents (on security guarantees)."
 
On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. Consultations on the issue took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.
