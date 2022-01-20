0
Thursday 20 January 2022 - 22:20

3 Killed, 23 Injured in Bomb Blast in Pakistan's Lahore

Mohammad Abid Khan, deputy inspector of General Operations of Lahore police, told the media that the blast took place in the New Anarkali market of Lahore, the provincial capital of eastern Punjab province, Xinhua news agency reported.
 
Police, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Mayo Hospital of Lahore.
 
The medical superintendent of the hospital told the media that the death toll might rise further as four of the injured were in critical condition.
 
The police officer said that the bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked near a money exchanger's shop.
 
The blast destroyed several vehicles, damaged nearby shops and smashed windowpanes of nearby buildings.
 
The blast also left a deep crater on the ground, local media reported. Security forces and police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation and search operation.
 
No group or individual has claimed the blast yet.
