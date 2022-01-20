Dozens Feared Dead in Ghana Truck Explosion

Islam Times - A truck carrying explosive materials has exploded after an accident in southwest Ghana, destroying buildings in the surrounding area and killing many people, officials and witnesses say.

Footage from the scene showed destroyed buildings, multiple bodies, and a huge crater at the site of the explosion. Witnesses said dozens of people were believed to have died in the blast, some of whom went to see the accident.

“The police and other emergency service providers have activated a full emergency recovery exercise,” police said in a statement. “We urge all to remain calm as we manage this unfortunate situation. Full details will be communicated in due course.”

Police said: “The public has been advised to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are underway. An appeal is also being made to nearby towns to open up their classrooms, churches, etc to accommodate surviving victims.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo was briefed about Thursday’s explosion. “It is a truly sad, unfortunate, and tragic incident, and I extend, on behalf of the Government, deep condolences to the families of the deceased, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” he said.

The accident happened on Thursday afternoon when a truck with explosives for mining operations collided with a motorcycle at Apeatse, between Bogoso and Bawdie in Ghana’s Western Region. A subsequent fire led to a massive explosion.