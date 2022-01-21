Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines

Islam Times - The Zionist entity announced Thursday a deal with Germany to develop and purchase three submarines from German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp for three billion euros ($3.4 billion).

The deal includes the purchase of three “Dakar” submarines, the first of which will be delivered to the Israeli navy within nine years.

It also includes the creation of a training simulator in ‘Israel’, and the supply of spare parts.

Germany and the rest of the Western states continue to support the Zionist entity which, in turn, pursues its criminal path in occupied Palestine and the entire region.

“The new submarines will upgrade the capabilities of the Israeli navy, and will contribute to Israel’s security superiority in the region,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz claimed in a statement.