Friday 21 January 2022 - 10:14

Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada

The Saudi warplanes attacked the main prison in Saada, leaving at least 140 people dead or injured, al-Masirah reported.
 
"The hospitals are full of martyrs and the wounded, and we desperately need medicine and medical equipment," Saada Governor Mohammed Jaber Awad told the television.
 
"Many international organizations had previously visited the prison."
 
The frenzied bombing of Yemen by the Saudi-led coalition has intensified since Yemeni forces launched rare drone and missile strikes against strategic targets deep inside the UAE in retaliation. 
 
Saudi Arabia launched the devastating military aggression against its southern neighbor in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western states.
 
The aim was to return to power the former Riyadh-backed regime and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.
 
The war has stopped well shy of all of its goals, despite killing tens of thousands of Yemenis and turning entire Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
 
Meanwhile, Yemeni forces have in recent months gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in Yemen.
