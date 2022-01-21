Yemenis Condemn Saudi-Led Coalition Air Raids in Massive Rally

Islam Times - Hundreds of thousands of Yemenis took to the streets of capital Sana’a to condemn new wave Saudi-Led Coalition air attacks on the residential neighborhoods of the war-torn country.

An organizing committee called on the masses of the Yemeni people to widely participate in a massive march under the name of "the Yemeni people face America's military and economic escalation with escalation" in the capital, Sana'a, and other provinces.The Yemeni people began the massive rally from Sana'a’s well-known Bab Al-Yaman Square on Friday afternoon.Saudi warplanes continued to bomb residential neighborhoods and infrastructures in Yemen's western city of Hudaydah on Friday, leading to shot down of internet communication and civilian casualties.Yemen also lost its connection to the internet nationwide after Saudi-led airstrikes targeted a site in the contested city of Hudaydah.The Yemeni Al-Masirah satellite news channel said the strike on the telecommunications building had killed and wounded people.Meanwhile, at least six civilians were killed and 18 others injured after Saudi jets heavily bombed residential areas in Hudaydah late Thursday.On Thursday night, Saudi warplanes carried out a wave of aerial attacks on the Yemeni capital city of Sana’a as well.Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.