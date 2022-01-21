0
Friday 21 January 2022 - 22:04

Russia Criticizes West’s Artificial Deadlines in Vienna Talks

Story Code : 974928
Russia Criticizes West’s Artificial Deadlines in Vienna Talks
In a tweet on Friday, Russia’s permanent representative at Vienna-based International Organizations wrote, “The #JCPOA participants (without #Iran) and the US met to assess the state of affairs at the #ViennaTalks.” “The Western colleagues, as they do it publicly, underlined the need to finalize negotiations ASAP. Russia shares the sense of urgency but is against artificial deadlines,” he added.

Islamic Republic of Iran has previously stated its opposition to imposing artificial deadlines and reiterated that it will not be decieved in the artificial deadlines of the West.

The E3 Troika including UK, France and Germany and US foreign ministers met in Berlin on Thursday Jan. 20 to reiterate claims about the Vienna talks. The four countries' top negotiators also attended the Vienna talks.

 The eighth round of talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions began in Austria capital Vienna on December 27 and the negotiators are busy turning ideas into words and sentences.

Verification of removing sanctions and presentation of guarantees that Iran emphasizes are two important issues in the Vienna negotiation process.
Comment


Featured Stories
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
North Korea Warns ‘US Threats’ May Force Pyongyang to Resume Nuke, Long-Range Missile Tests
North Korea Warns ‘US Threats’ May Force Pyongyang to Resume Nuke, Long-Range Missile Tests
21 January 2022
Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada
Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada
21 January 2022
Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines
Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines
21 January 2022
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
20 January 2022
State Media: N Korea May Resume Nuclear, Long-Range Missile Tests
State Media: N Korea May Resume Nuclear, Long-Range Missile Tests
20 January 2022
Maduro to Visit Damascus Soon, Ready to Contribute to Syria Reconstruction
Maduro to Visit Damascus Soon, Ready to Contribute to Syria Reconstruction
20 January 2022
Raisi in Moscow: No Hindrance in Way of Improvement of Iran-Russia Ties
Raisi in Moscow: No Hindrance in Way of Improvement of Iran-Russia Ties
20 January 2022
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
19 January 2022
Massive Explosion in Turkey Shuts Down Key Iraqi Oil Pipeline
Massive Explosion in Turkey Shuts Down Key Iraqi Oil Pipeline
19 January 2022
Syria
Syria 'Scene of Convergence of Coop. Between Iran, Russia'
19 January 2022
Herzog in Talks to Hold Visit to Turkey: Israeli Media
Herzog in Talks to Hold Visit to Turkey: Israeli Media
19 January 2022
Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE
Worried ’Israel’ Is Studying the Details of Ansarullah Op in UAE
18 January 2022