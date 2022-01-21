Russia Criticizes West’s Artificial Deadlines in Vienna Talks

Islam Times - Russia’s chief negotiator in Vienna talks has said that Moscow is against the insistence of Western parties on a short deadline to conclude Vienna talks to remove the anti-Iran sanctions.

In a tweet on Friday, Russia’s permanent representative at Vienna-based International Organizations wrote, “The #JCPOA participants (without #Iran) and the US met to assess the state of affairs at the #ViennaTalks.” “The Western colleagues, as they do it publicly, underlined the need to finalize negotiations ASAP. Russia shares the sense of urgency but is against artificial deadlines,” he added.Islamic Republic of Iran has previously stated its opposition to imposing artificial deadlines and reiterated that it will not be decieved in the artificial deadlines of the West.The E3 Troika including UK, France and Germany and US foreign ministers met in Berlin on Thursday Jan. 20 to reiterate claims about the Vienna talks. The four countries' top negotiators also attended the Vienna talks.The eighth round of talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions began in Austria capital Vienna on December 27 and the negotiators are busy turning ideas into words and sentences.Verification of removing sanctions and presentation of guarantees that Iran emphasizes are two important issues in the Vienna negotiation process.