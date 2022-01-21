UAE Will Keep Unsafe as Long as It Continues Aggression on Yemen: General Sarea Warns

Islam Times - Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces, General Yahya Sarea, warned on Friday that UAE will keep an unsafe country as long as it continues its aggression on Yemen.

In a tweet posted in light of the recent massacres committed by the Saudi-UAE aggression against the Yemenis, General Sarea advises the foreign firms in Emirates to leave the state because “they are investing in an unsafe country”.Yemeni sources reported a brutal massacre was committed as Saudi-led warplanes struck on Friday a prison in the northwestern province of Saada.Saudi fighter jets targeted a temporary prison in Saada, killing or injuring more than hundred, Al-Massirah TV quoted the sources as saying.Local sources reported that at least 150 people have arrived to hospitals in Saada including martyrs.About 2,500 people have reportedly been in the prison as rescue operations are taking place, with dozens are still reportedly under the rubble.Meanwhile, the Arab impoverished country has lost its connection to the internet nationwide after Saudi-led air strikes targeted a site in the contested city of Hodeida, plunging the war-torn nation offline.The disruption began around 1:00 a.m. (local time) on Friday and affected TeleYemen, the state-owned monopoly that controls internet access in the country, advocacy group NetBlocks said.Yemen was “in the midst of a nation-scale internet blackout following air strike on (a) telecom building,” NetBlocks said, without elaborating.Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.