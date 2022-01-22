0
Saturday 22 January 2022 - 00:10

Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated

Story Code : 974940
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
In a tweet on Friday, Barham Salih President of Iraq wrote, “The cowardly terrorist attack of ISIL on Iraqi army in Diyala province is a hateful and failed attempt to target our security.”

Efforts to revive terrorism in the region should not be underestimated, he added.

“Our duty is to strengthen the internal front and take a step in the path of Constitution to form a capable and competent government to safeguard the national security of Iraq,” Salih emphasized.

A couple of hours ago on Friday, Iraqi security sources announced that 11 Iraqi army soldiers were killed in an attack by ISIL terrorist group in Diyala province.
