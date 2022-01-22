0
Saturday 22 January 2022 - 12:28

IRGC Sets Up Field Hospital in Flood-Hit Region South of Iran

Story Code : 975028
According to the IRGC spokesperson, the field hospital has been erected in Roodbar region, south of Kerman Province, as local residents affected by the recent floods are in dire need of medical services.

The mobile medical center includes 13 vehicles and has operating rooms, general ward, emergency room, laboratory, medical imaging sector, and pharmacy with a staff of 100, including 30 specialists, General Ramezan Sharif said.

He also noted that the IRGC Ground Force has deployed engineering units and special machinery to the flood-stricken areas of Kerman and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces to reopen the roads and help people in the rural regions.
