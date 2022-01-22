0
Saturday 22 January 2022 - 12:32

Chinese Embassy Urges US to Stop 'Unreasonable' Flight Suspensions

Story Code : 975031
Chinese Embassy Urges US to Stop
Earlier in the day, the Biden administration announced that it had suspended 44 US to China flights in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The suspended flights to China begin on January 30 and include flights from the carriers Xiamen Airlines, China Southern Airlines Company, and Air China.

"It is very unreasonable for the US to suspend Chinese airlines' flights on this ground", Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said on Friday. "We urge the US side to stop disrupting and restricting the normal passenger flights operated by Chinese airlines".

The Chinese government recently cancelled several US flights bound to China due to a surge of passengers testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Civil Aviation Authority of China as of January 19 has suspended 44 passenger flight segments to China by US carriers despite repeated objections from the Biden administration, according to the order.

Liu explained in his statement that the Chinese government's decision to suspend certain China-bound flights has helped effectively block the cross-border spread of the novel coronavirus amid a notable increase in the number of cases imported to China.

China's policy has been applied equally to Chinese and foreign airlines in a fair and transparent way, Liu said
Comment


Featured Stories
Human Rights Organizations: UN Is Helpless, Int’l Community Remains Silent towards Yemen
Human Rights Organizations: UN Is Helpless, Int’l Community Remains Silent towards Yemen
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
22 January 2022
Saudi Activists Slam MBS’ Projects For Displacing Jeddah Residents
Saudi Activists Slam MBS’ Projects For Displacing Jeddah Residents
22 January 2022
US Carrier Heads to Surprise NATO Drills
US Carrier Heads to Surprise NATO Drills
22 January 2022
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
21 January 2022
North Korea Warns ‘US Threats’ May Force Pyongyang to Resume Nuke, Long-Range Missile Tests
North Korea Warns ‘US Threats’ May Force Pyongyang to Resume Nuke, Long-Range Missile Tests
21 January 2022
Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada
Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada
21 January 2022
Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines
Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines
21 January 2022
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
20 January 2022
State Media: N Korea May Resume Nuclear, Long-Range Missile Tests
State Media: N Korea May Resume Nuclear, Long-Range Missile Tests
20 January 2022
Maduro to Visit Damascus Soon, Ready to Contribute to Syria Reconstruction
Maduro to Visit Damascus Soon, Ready to Contribute to Syria Reconstruction
20 January 2022
Raisi in Moscow: No Hindrance in Way of Improvement of Iran-Russia Ties
Raisi in Moscow: No Hindrance in Way of Improvement of Iran-Russia Ties
20 January 2022
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
19 January 2022