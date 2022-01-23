0
Sunday 23 January 2022 - 01:59

Iran, Russia Need Each Other in Face of Sanctions: Ex-envoy

Story Code : 975149
Iran, Russia Need Each Other in Face of Sanctions: Ex-envoy
Speaking to Iranian media, Sajjadi pointed to the recent President Raeisi's visit to Moscow and said that the implementation of the North-South Transnational Corridor is what the Russians see as a sign that shows how serious the Iranian government is in implementing bilateral projects. 

"In my perspective, the most important issue is to pursue the implementation of the South-North and North-South corridor. This project has a very high economic value for us, and it has a security value for the Russians, and this project will link the interests of the two countries for years," the former Iranian diplomat said.

Sajjadi added that the implementation of the North-South Transnational Corridor helps the Russians in their struggle with the west, and also helps Iran in implementing the development project in Iran. 

He also said that another priority is the oil and gas projects "because the United States and the West are making their utmost efforts to destroy Iran's oil and gas industry, so the use of Russian technical and engineering capabilities is essential for the development of oil and gas infrastructure industries and the development of exports [of Iran]."

He added, "Needless to say that in the meantime in addition to these two priorities, other agreements reached during this trip must be seriously pursued and timelined."
Related Stories
Iran-IAEA Agreement to Invalidate Pretexts for Continuation of Sanctions: Nuclear Chief
Islam Times - Iran seeks to deprive all ill-wishers of pretexts for the continuation of sanctions, after the Islamic Republic took a voluntary measure ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Human Rights Organizations: UN Is Helpless, Int’l Community Remains Silent towards Yemen
Human Rights Organizations: UN Is Helpless, Int’l Community Remains Silent towards Yemen
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
22 January 2022
Saudi Activists Slam MBS’ Projects For Displacing Jeddah Residents
Saudi Activists Slam MBS’ Projects For Displacing Jeddah Residents
22 January 2022
US Carrier Heads to Surprise NATO Drills
US Carrier Heads to Surprise NATO Drills
22 January 2022
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
21 January 2022
North Korea Warns ‘US Threats’ May Force Pyongyang to Resume Nuke, Long-Range Missile Tests
North Korea Warns ‘US Threats’ May Force Pyongyang to Resume Nuke, Long-Range Missile Tests
21 January 2022
Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada
Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada
21 January 2022
Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines
Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines
21 January 2022
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
20 January 2022
State Media: N Korea May Resume Nuclear, Long-Range Missile Tests
State Media: N Korea May Resume Nuclear, Long-Range Missile Tests
20 January 2022
Maduro to Visit Damascus Soon, Ready to Contribute to Syria Reconstruction
Maduro to Visit Damascus Soon, Ready to Contribute to Syria Reconstruction
20 January 2022
Raisi in Moscow: No Hindrance in Way of Improvement of Iran-Russia Ties
Raisi in Moscow: No Hindrance in Way of Improvement of Iran-Russia Ties
20 January 2022
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
WSJ: Yemen Defense Forces Can Strike Targets Lying 1,600 KMs Away
19 January 2022