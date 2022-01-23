0
Sunday 23 January 2022 - 11:16

Blast Hits Herat in Afghanistan, Killing Six

Story Code : 975178
Herat commander Mawlawi Ansari told Reuters that nine people had been injured. The cause of the blast was not clear.
 
A health official in Herat, who asked not to be named, said an explosion hit a small van used for public transport just after 1800 local time and that three of the injured were in serious condition.
 
Since the Taliban took over in August, a series of blasts and attacks, some claimed by Daesh (ISIL or ISIS), have taken place across Afghanistan.
 
The attacks have heightened the new administration's security challenges as the country spirals into an economic crisis.
