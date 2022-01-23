US Military Activity in Hasakah Amounting to War Crimes: Syria

Islam Times - Syria’s Foreign Ministry called for immediate withdrawal of the foreign occupying forces from northeast of the country, condemning the US activities that caused have the displacement of thousands of Syrian citizens in Hasakah province, amid Deash terrorists’ prison break.

"Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) and QSD militia conducted massacres against people and inflicted significant damages to the infrastructure of Hasakah province over the last few days," the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, adding that such actions will continue to amount to the crimes of the US occupation forces and its QSD militia proxy against humanity.The statement also called on the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the World Food Program, UNICEF, and all other humanitarian organizations to provide all types of help to thousands of Syrians who have been forced to flee their homes into the open due to the extreme weather conditions."Syria called on the United Nations Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security and protecting innocent civilians in north and northeast Syria, as well as assisting the country in dealing with this new humanitarian catastrophe before it worsens," the statement concluded.In another development on Saturday, hundreds of the people from the southern neighborhoods of Hasakah city continued to flee their homes to safer areas in the province amid the continued clashes and chaos erupted in the areas surrounding the Industrial Secondary Prison, which are controlled by QSD militia and the US occupation forces.According to the Syrian Arab News Agency, the number of residents fleeing Hasakah's Ghwairan area has increased after QSD militia threats pushed them to leave their homes immediately, amid rise of instability near the Industrial Secondary School Prison, which has seen bombings and the escape of Daesh terrorists."Relief efforts for the locals are continued in light of ongoing displacement movement from the southern neighborhoods, including Ghwairan, al-Nashwa, al-Zohour," said Head of Social Affairs and Labor Ibrahim Khala in a statement to a SANA reporter.Intense fighting took place in north-eastern Syria after Daesh terrorists tried to break inmates out of a QSD-run prison.The assault on Ghwayran prison is one of the group's most ambitious since its defeat in Syria nearly three years ago.The overcrowded site houses 3,500 suspected Daesh members including some of its leaders, a monitoring group says.Hundreds of terrorists are still on the run, amid the QSD militia’s inability to contain the situation despite the support they get from the US military that illegally occupied the country.More reports suggested that the QSD militia have surrounded the prison and are still fighting for control of nearby neighborhoods, causing a lot of panic among the residents and forcing them to flee their homes.