Ansarullah Rebukes ‘Bankrupt’ Riyadh-Led Coalition, Says Saudis Still Under Illusion of Winning War

Islam Times - The spokesman for Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement says the deadly airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led military coalition against Yemen manifest the bankruptcy of the coalition in the face of Yemeni resistance.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam stated the countries that began the war on Yemen in March 2015 still maintain the illusion of the first day of the war.He added their recent attack on Yemen demonstrates their failure to achieve any of their political and military goals.Saudi Arabia launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, leading a military campaign consisting of its regional allies, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE).Through its war, Riyadh sought to dismantle the popular Ansarullah movement and regain Yemen as its pawn by reinstalling former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.The kingdom estimated at the beginning of the war that it would come out victorious within just a few weeks.“The coalition has reached the climax of bankruptcy, and these actions are the result of the fact that they are being defeated in the field and they want to make up for these failures by bombing civilians, prisoners, public areas and communication centers,” Abdul-Salam continued.Coalition warplanes on Friday morning pounded a detention center in Sa’ada province, killing over 80 people and injuring hundreds more, with reports saying that the death toll is expected to rise since many of the wounded were seriously hurt.The airstrike followed a Yemeni drone attack on the UAE on Monday, which itself came in retaliation for Abu Dhabi's recently intensified role in the protracted war on the impoverished Arab country.Despite the coalition’s increased attacks against Yemen, the UN Security Council condemned the Yemeni attack in a statement on Friday, saying in a statement, “The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice."Abdul-Salam rebuked the statement as “an attack against humanity” and “an encouragement for the aggressor” to continue its attacks and siege against Yemen and whitewash its atrocities.He added the atrocities and massacre committed by the war coalition countries will not dissuade the Yemeni people from defending themselves or using every possible and legal tool at their disposal.Rather, the Yemeni spokesman continued, they will unify the Yemeni people and further persuade them to continue supporting the Yemeni forces fighting off the aggressive countries on the battlefield.