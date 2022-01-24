0
Monday 24 January 2022 - 04:13

80 Percent of Americans View Domestic Terrorism as a Threat to US: Poll

Story Code : 975279
The poll also found that more than 50 percent of those surveyed view right-wing militia groups as a threat to the US, with a third saying they pose an "immediate and serious threat" to the country.
 
According to the poll, 66 percent view right-wing militia groups as at least a minor threat. Of that number, 13 percent view the militia groups as a minor threat, 20 percent as a somewhat serious threat and 33 percent as an immediate and serious threat, according to The Hill. The poll surveyed 1,500 people in mid-January.
 
The poll was taken following the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 insurrection, when Trump supporters occupied the US Capitol while lawmakers were in the process of reviewing the certification of state electors which indicated Biden's victory.
 
Some Trump supporters had hoped that this process could have resulted in some of the electors being disqualified, thus overturning the outcome of the presidential election.
 
Members of known right-wing extremist groups including the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys and the Three Percenters have been charged in connection with the attack.
 
It is claimed by some that the demonstrators were infiltrated and incited by provocateurs from US intelligence agencies, who orchestrated the “false flag operation” in order to get rid of Trump.
 
Some among the crowd clashed with police, and some made threats to beat up a number of Democratic lawmakers. Some also inflicted damage on parts of the Capitol building.
 
Trump has been casting doubt on the outcome of his loss by insisting it was the result of fraud. He has said that the 2020 presidential election was “the greatest Election Hoax in history.”
 
Speaking on January 6, 2022, at the US Capitol on the anniversary of the brief January 6 occupation of that building, US President Joe Biden accused Trump of posing "a continuing threat to democracy."
 
The Democratic president accused Trump of creating a "web of lies" to pursue "power over principle.”
 
Biden also declared Trump a "defeated former president."
 
 
