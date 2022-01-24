0
Monday 24 January 2022 - 04:55

UAE Stops All Private Drone Activities following Yemeni Strike

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, Ministry of Interior said that the decision was “put in place in coordination with the General Authority for Civil Aviation and in line with the relative guidelines,” adding that the ban encompasses also air and sail sports.
 
The ministry said the decision came after the misuse spotted recently, not limiting “the practice of these sports to the areas identified in the user permits and trespassing into areas where these types of activities are prohibited.”
 
It noted that exceptions might be granted by the permit authorities for businesses using drones for filming.
 
Yemeni Armed Forces launched a wide-scale retaliatory strike on several sites across the UAE last Monday (January 17), over Abu Dhabi’s role in the ongoing brutal aggression against the Arab impoverished country. Dozens of drones and ballistic missiles hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports, as well as an oil refinery in the Emirati capital.
