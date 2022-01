Islam Times - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has resigned citing the lack of influence in policy decisions in the country.

According to Sputnik, he has cited lack of tools to influence policy decisions in the country as the reason for his decision.

Meanwhile, Reuters has reported that Sarkissian was in a standoff with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan last year over a number of issues, including the dismissal of the head of the armed forces.

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has tendered his resignation on Sunday, according to a statement on his official website.