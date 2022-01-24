US Military Convoy Comes under Attack in Babil, Iraq
The Iraqi Saberin news channel reported on Wednesday night that a logistics convoy of the US army was targeted in the central Iraqi province of Babil.
US convoys and military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly attacked in recent months.
The Iraqi people and resistance groups have always stressed the need to expel the United States from Iraq; thus on 5 Jan 2020, Iraq's parliament has passed a resolution calling on the government to expel foreign troops from the country.
Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, US military convoys were targeted twice in the Iraqi Diwaniyah province.