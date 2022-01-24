0
Monday 24 January 2022 - 06:40

US Military Convoy Comes under Attack in Babil, Iraq

Story Code : 975309
US Military Convoy Comes under Attack in Babil, Iraq
The Iraqi Saberin news channel reported on Wednesday night that a logistics convoy of the US army was targeted in the central Iraqi province of Babil.
 
US convoys and military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly attacked in recent months.
 
The Iraqi people and resistance groups have always stressed the need to expel the United States from Iraq; thus on 5 Jan 2020, Iraq's parliament has passed a resolution calling on the government to expel foreign troops from the country.
 
Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, US military convoys were targeted twice in the Iraqi Diwaniyah province. 
Related Stories
Hashd al-Sha’abi Forces Pound ISIL Hideouts in Iraq's Kirkuk
Islam Times - Iran’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces pounded hideouts of ISIL terrorist groups in two provinces of Kirkuk and Saladin provinces ...
Comment


Featured Stories
NGO: Israel Uses
NGO: Israel Uses 'Organized Terrorism against Palestinian Media'
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Eulogists for Role in Cultural War
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Eulogists for Role in Cultural War
23 January 2022
Ansarullah Rebukes ‘Bankrupt’ Riyadh-Led Coalition, Says Saudis Still Under Illusion of Winning War
Ansarullah Rebukes ‘Bankrupt’ Riyadh-Led Coalition, Says Saudis Still Under Illusion of Winning War
23 January 2022
German Navy Chief Forced to Resign after Drawing Criticism for Saying Russia
German Navy Chief Forced to Resign after Drawing Criticism for Saying Russia's Putin Deserves Respect
23 January 2022
Human Rights Organizations: UN Is Helpless, Int’l Community Remains Silent towards Yemen
Human Rights Organizations: UN Is Helpless, Int’l Community Remains Silent towards Yemen
22 January 2022
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
22 January 2022
Saudi Activists Slam MBS’ Projects For Displacing Jeddah Residents
Saudi Activists Slam MBS’ Projects For Displacing Jeddah Residents
22 January 2022
US Carrier Heads to Surprise NATO Drills
US Carrier Heads to Surprise NATO Drills
22 January 2022
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
21 January 2022
North Korea Warns ‘US Threats’ May Force Pyongyang to Resume Nuke, Long-Range Missile Tests
North Korea Warns ‘US Threats’ May Force Pyongyang to Resume Nuke, Long-Range Missile Tests
21 January 2022
Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada
Saudi Crimes Target Even Prisons, More than 140 Victims in Yemen’s Saada
21 January 2022
Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines
Germany Sells Zionist Entity Three Submarines
21 January 2022
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
Biden Threatens Putin with Sanctions ‘He’s Never Seen’ Before
20 January 2022