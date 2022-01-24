US Military Convoy Comes under Attack in Babil, Iraq

Islam Times - Iraqi sources reported that a logistics convoy of the US terrorist army was targeted in Babil province, central Iraq.

US convoys and military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly attacked in recent months.

The Iraqi people and resistance groups have always stressed the need to expel the United States from Iraq; thus on 5 Jan 2020, Iraq's parliament has passed a resolution calling on the government to expel foreign troops from the country.

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, US military convoys were targeted twice in the Iraqi Diwaniyah province.

The Iraqi Saberin news channel reported on Wednesday night that a logistics convoy of the US army was targeted in the central Iraqi province of Babil.