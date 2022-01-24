0
Monday 24 January 2022 - 09:18

Burkina Faso President Kabore Detained at Military Camp, Sources Say

Story Code : 975338
Several armored vehicles of the presidential fleet, riddled with bullets, could be seen near the president's residence on Monday morning. One was spattered with blood. Residents of the president's neighborhood reported heavy gunfire overnight, Reuters reported.
 
The government had denied rumors on Sunday that a coup was under way as sustained gunfire rang out for hours from several military camps, with mutinying soldiers demanding more support for their fight against extremist militants.
 
Government sources could not immediately be reached on Monday. Frustration has risen in the West African country in recent months due to the frequent killing of civilians and soldiers by the militants, some of whom have links to Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) and Al-Qaeda.
 
Protesters had come out to support the mutineers on Sunday and ransacked the headquarters of Kabore's political party. The government declared a curfew from 2000 GMT to 0530 GMT until further notice and closed schools for two days.
