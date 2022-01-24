0
Monday 24 January 2022 - 09:20

Iranian Official Raps US for Fatal Drone Strikes on Pretext of War on Terror

Story Code : 975339
Iranian Official Raps US for Fatal Drone Strikes on Pretext of War on Terror
In a post on his Twitter account, the vice president of the Iranian Judiciary for international affairs and secretary general of Iran's High Council for Human Rights cited a report released by the Congress of the United States admitting that a huge number of civilians have been killed in the US drone attacks across the world in the past two decades.
 
“Under the pretext of countering terrorism, the US has conducted at least 14,000 drone strikes in seven countries over the last two decades. The result? 48,000 civilians killed, tens of thousands of homes shattered into pieces,” Kazem Gharibabadi said.
 
In a January 20 letter to US President Joe Biden, the Congress confirmed that at least 14,000 US airstrikes have been conducted by UAVs since 2002, killing as many as 2,200 civilians, including 450 children.
 
 
 
Media reports in December 2021 revealed that the US airstrikes conducted with imprecise targeting and “deeply flawed intelligence” have killed thousands of civilians in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.
 
The reports also said a trove of confidential documents covering more than 1,300 reports of civilian casualties undercuts the government's portrayal of a war fought with precision bombs.
Comment


Featured Stories
Maduro Mocks Failed US Bid to Impose its “Puppet” on Venezuela, Vows Justice
Maduro Mocks Failed US Bid to Impose its “Puppet” on Venezuela, Vows Justice
Palestinian Family Evicted from Sheikh Jarrah Home to Appeal to ICC
Palestinian Family Evicted from Sheikh Jarrah Home to Appeal to ICC
24 January 2022
Trump’s JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of the Dumbest, Most Dangerous’ Foreign Policy Decisions: US Senator
Trump’s JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of the Dumbest, Most Dangerous’ Foreign Policy Decisions: US Senator
24 January 2022
NYT: US Considers Deploying 50,000 Troops to Europe
NYT: US Considers Deploying 50,000 Troops to Europe
24 January 2022
NGO: Israel Uses
NGO: Israel Uses 'Organized Terrorism against Palestinian Media'
23 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Eulogists for Role in Cultural War
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Eulogists for Role in Cultural War
23 January 2022
Ansarullah Rebukes ‘Bankrupt’ Riyadh-Led Coalition, Says Saudis Still Under Illusion of Winning War
Ansarullah Rebukes ‘Bankrupt’ Riyadh-Led Coalition, Says Saudis Still Under Illusion of Winning War
23 January 2022
German Navy Chief Forced to Resign after Drawing Criticism for Saying Russia
German Navy Chief Forced to Resign after Drawing Criticism for Saying Russia's Putin Deserves Respect
23 January 2022
Human Rights Organizations: UN Is Helpless, Int’l Community Remains Silent towards Yemen
Human Rights Organizations: UN Is Helpless, Int’l Community Remains Silent towards Yemen
22 January 2022
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
22 January 2022
Saudi Activists Slam MBS’ Projects For Displacing Jeddah Residents
Saudi Activists Slam MBS’ Projects For Displacing Jeddah Residents
22 January 2022
US Carrier Heads to Surprise NATO Drills
US Carrier Heads to Surprise NATO Drills
22 January 2022
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
21 January 2022