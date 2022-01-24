UK Court Allows Assange to Challenge US Extradition Decision

Islam Times - The London High Court decided on Monday to allow Julian Assange to appeal to the UK Supreme Court and challenge the previous verdict that approved his extradition to the United States.

The ruling followed a December decision by the London High Court to greenlight the US appeal to extradite Assange. An earlier decision that the Australian journalist cannot be extradited to the US due to health issues and the inhumane conditions he might face in the US prison system was overturned at the time, Sputnik reported.

In a move to challenge the December High Court decision, Assange's legal team argued that, should the WikiLeaks founder be extradited to the US, he would be "subjected to near total isolation" - something that could severely affect his mental health and even potentially lead to suicide.

Assange requested that the High Court approve three points of law of general public importance, as at least one certified point is necessary for the UK Supreme Court to hear Assange's appeal against extradition to the US.

Now it is up to the Supreme Court to decide whether Assange will be extradited to the United States to face 18 criminal charges, including espionage. The Australian journalist faced the charges after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by American troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. In the event of being convicted in the United States, Assange could face up to 175 years behind bars.

Assange's fiancee, Stella Moris, hailed the decision as a victory for the Australian journalist.