Syrian, Russian Warplanes Conduct Joint Air Patrol Mission along Golan Heights

Islam Times - Russian and Syrian warplanes conducted a joint air patrol mission along the Golan Heights and the Euphrates River, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The mission included Russian Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft, asd the A-50 early warning and control aircraft, as well as Syrian MiG-23 and MiG-29 jets, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, TASS reported.

Syrian pilots controlled airspace and provided fighter cover during the patrol mission, while Russian crews practiced assaults on ground targets, according to the statement.

At a training area in central Syria, pilots conducted strikes on air and ground targets, the statement by ministry specified.

"The two countries’ pilots developed skills for cooperation in various situations. This kind of joint missions will now take place on a regular basis," the Russian Defense Ministry stressed.

"The mission’s route ran along the Golan Heights, the southern order, the Euphrates River and over northern Syria," the statement reads. "Russian pilots took off from the Hmeymim Air Base, while Syrians took off from the Seikal and Dumayr airfields outside Damascus," the ministry added.