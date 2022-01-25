0
Tuesday 25 January 2022 - 05:32

US Threatens Sweeping Export Controls Against Russian Industries

Story Code : 975471
US Threatens Sweeping Export Controls Against Russian Industries
The threat, first reported by The Washington Post, broadens out the administration’s options for retaliating against Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has amassed at least 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border, should an invasion occur. 

“No final decisions have been made, but we would start high and stay high and maximize the pain to the Kremlin,” the official said, adding that that the US is in discussion with allies on these actions.

The administration is considering exercising the foreign direct product rule to control exports to Russia of all microelectronics designed with US software or technology or produced using US equipment, the official told The Hill.

The rule could target Russia’s artificial intelligence, maritime, defense, and civilian aviation sectors, the official stated or used broadly, such as targeting consumer electronics.

Using the export controls is attractive given that the US is dominant in software, technology and equipment in microelectronics.

The Donald Trump administration used the rule against Chinese telecommunications company Huawei, contributing to the company’s first annual revenue drop in 2021, according to The Post.

President Joe Biden and his officials have threatened high economic costs on the Kremlin if troops cross the border.

Separately, The New York Times reported that Biden was weighing sending several thousand troops, as well as warships and aircrafts, to Eastern Europe and the Baltics amid fears of the invasion.

The president hasn't directly endorsed sending troops to the region to deter an invasion. However, he has noted that an invasion of Ukraine would mean that Washington sends more troops to bolster NATO's defenses.

“We’re going to actually increase troop presence in Poland, in Romania, et cetera, if in fact he moves because we have a sacred obligation in Article 5 to defend those countries. They are part of NATO,” Biden stated during a Wednesday press conference.

Asked about The Times’ report, another administration official told The Hill “we are consulting with allies and developing plans to reinforce our NATO Eastern flank allies, but don’t have anything further".

Speculation about an invasion was initiated by Ukrainian and US officials several months ago, and has been actively fueled by both government officials and Western media outlets. The Russian authorities made it clear that it has no plans of this kind.
Comment


Featured Stories
Maduro Mocks Failed US Bid to Impose its “Puppet” on Venezuela, Vows Justice
Maduro Mocks Failed US Bid to Impose its “Puppet” on Venezuela, Vows Justice
Palestinian Family Evicted from Sheikh Jarrah Home to Appeal to ICC
Palestinian Family Evicted from Sheikh Jarrah Home to Appeal to ICC
24 January 2022
Trump’s JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of the Dumbest, Most Dangerous’ Foreign Policy Decisions: US Senator
Trump’s JCPOA Withdrawal ‘One of the Dumbest, Most Dangerous’ Foreign Policy Decisions: US Senator
24 January 2022
NYT: US Considers Deploying 50,000 Troops to Europe
NYT: US Considers Deploying 50,000 Troops to Europe
24 January 2022
NGO: Israel Uses
NGO: Israel Uses 'Organized Terrorism against Palestinian Media'
23 January 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Eulogists for Role in Cultural War
Ayatollah Khamenei Hails Eulogists for Role in Cultural War
23 January 2022
Ansarullah Rebukes ‘Bankrupt’ Riyadh-Led Coalition, Says Saudis Still Under Illusion of Winning War
Ansarullah Rebukes ‘Bankrupt’ Riyadh-Led Coalition, Says Saudis Still Under Illusion of Winning War
23 January 2022
German Navy Chief Forced to Resign after Drawing Criticism for Saying Russia
German Navy Chief Forced to Resign after Drawing Criticism for Saying Russia's Putin Deserves Respect
23 January 2022
Human Rights Organizations: UN Is Helpless, Int’l Community Remains Silent towards Yemen
Human Rights Organizations: UN Is Helpless, Int’l Community Remains Silent towards Yemen
22 January 2022
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
Iraqi President: Effort to Revive Terrorism in Region Not to Be Underestimated
22 January 2022
Saudi Activists Slam MBS’ Projects For Displacing Jeddah Residents
Saudi Activists Slam MBS’ Projects For Displacing Jeddah Residents
22 January 2022
US Carrier Heads to Surprise NATO Drills
US Carrier Heads to Surprise NATO Drills
22 January 2022
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
“Israel” Is Worried After the Abu Dhabi Strike: Our Facilities Are in the Crosshairs of the Yemeni Forces
21 January 2022